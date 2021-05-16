Jerry Townsend Smith, 48, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Lewiston.
He was born May 13, 1972, in Butte, Mont., to Verne “Skeeter” and Mary (Longest) Smith. Jerry graduated from high school in Boise and was a permanent student, with ongoing education and degrees. He later lived in Orlando, Fla., but lived in Lewiston the past 20 years.
Jerry will be truly missed by his family and friends. He had an infectious laugh and had many friends to share his life with. Jerry was a professional student and most recently was a personal caregiver for the past four years, which he loved. It gave him a great purpose in his life.
He was an excellent cook and baker. His specialties were lemon raspberry cheesecake and enchiladas, which were loved by his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his father, Verne “Skeeter” Smith, of Frisco, Texas; sister Theresa M. Wilcoxon, of Lewiston, and brother Richard D. Smith, of Phoenix. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Jerry’s name be made to Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network at (208) 790-9170 or First Step 4 Life Recovery Center Ltd. at (208) 717-3881.
There will be a celebration of Jerry’s life at a later date.