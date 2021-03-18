Jerry Richard Pelton Sr. was welcomed to his eternal home with Jesus on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a 19-year battle with cancer.
He was born in Potlatch on April 12, 1939, to Don and Geneva Pelton. Not long after, they moved to Elk River where he grew up and graduated in 1957.
He continued his education at the University of Idaho and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a teaching certificate in his pocket. He later went on to receive his master’s in education and an administrator’s certificate.
His first teaching job was in Beatty, Nev., a very long drive from northern Idaho. While there, he met his true love, Sue Looney. They were married Dec. 26, 1964. That long drive paid dividends for 56 years. In 1965, they returned to Idaho and settled in Cottonwood, where he taught and coached for the school district. He had so many wonderful memories involving his students and fellow teachers with far too many to be expressed here. In 1970, at the young age of 31, he was hired as the superintendent and helped direct the consolidation of St. Gertrude’s Academy and the Cottonwood School District.
Jerry was active in the everyday operations of the school district. He worked with the student body and adored his fellow teachers and students. The time he spent teaching and coaching at Prairie High School cemented his love for high school athletics. He represented the local region of the Idaho High School Athletics Association board, organized several district track meets and attended every (at least it seemed so) Prairie High School sporting event from 1965 until he was hired as the Bureau Chief of Instruction at the Idaho State Department of Education in 1988. In total, he served as an educator and administrator for 43 years. He also volunteered at the Idaho state track meet for over 20 years as well as followed Prairie sports until this year, when the lady Pirates went to State. Jerry’s favorite pastime, outside of being with his family, was golfing. He would play as much as he could, enjoying time spent with friends and family.
Jerry and Sue raised their older children in Cottonwood, while their younger children were raised in Boise, where they were active at Ten Mile Community Church serving in various aspects. Jerry served multiple terms as a deacon, trustee and church secretary, and was operational in the men’s ministry. Jerry took the role of service in the men’s ministries seriously where he enjoyed how they were able to uplift each other and pour God’s love into one another. Jerry had the opportunity to serve as a Gideon, passing out countless Bibles and ministering to others.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sue; five children, Jay, Lisa (Greg) Applegate, Andy (Adaela), Joe and Shawn (Chelsea); granddaughters Kayla Applegate and Hailey Pelton; grandsons Gregory, James and Nolan Applegate, Jacob, Ryan, Christopher and Joshua Pelton; and two brothers, Ron (Chris) Pelton and Tim (Jeanie) Pelton. Jerry follows his mother, Geneva, and his father, Don, to their heavenly home.
The family would like to thank all of those at Mountain States Tumor Institute who helped manage Jerry’s care the past 19 years, our church family who have provided emotional, and prayerful support and his friends who continued to be there for him.
A memorial celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 22, 2021, at Ten Mile Community Church, 4440 E. Columbia Road, Meridian, ID, 83642. A lunch and a procession to Dry Creek Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ten Mile Community Church’s Benevolent Fund to help those who are in a time of need, something that Jerry held near and dear to his heart. The service will be livestreamed by Ten Mile Community Church on its website.