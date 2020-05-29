Jerry N. Price, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully from congenital heart failure Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home, with family by his side.
Jerry was born March 9, 1933, near Colfax, to Alfred R. Price and Blanche E. Massengale. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army, working as a pole lineman at Fort Huachuca in Arizona. After he was discharged, he had a variety of ranching/farming jobs, as well as working at the sawmills in Washington and Idaho. He then became a heavy equipment operator in South Dakota and Wyoming, mainly working in the coal mines in the area. He retired from Kerr-McGee Coal Corp. and then worked for Freund Construction in Wyoming until he finally retired.
Jerry was married to his third wife, Dorothy A. Eaton Dow, for 40 years and lived in South Dakota, Wyoming and Arizona during that time. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, as well as traveling to other states and visiting family and friends. He played guitar and sang in public jam sessions when he could along the way. Woodcarving was a hobby Jerry took up after retirement and won many awards at county fairs. Prior to his marriage to Dorothy, Jerry was married to Lorraine Austin Brown for 14 years, parenting five children, and Darlene Karr for one year.
He is survived by two sisters, Anna May Tobin, of Newport, Wash., and Margaret Spangler, of Viola; and all of his children, including Teresa Cochrane (Delbert), of Princeton, Warren Brown (Glenda), of Ranchester, Wyo., Katherine Shaner (David), of Renton, Wash., Shelley Flores (Robert), of Dallas, Karlene Price, of Clarkston, Arthur Dow, of Newcastle, Wyo., and Steve Dow, of Sheridan, Wyo. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; three brothers; five sisters; and various nieces, nephews and a great-grandson.
Jerry was a proud longtime member of the American Legion. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be made by signing the online guestbook at www.merchantfuneralhome.com (Clarkston area) or www.kinkadefunerals.com (Sturgis area).
At this time, no service will be held in Clarkston or Sturgis. Since Jerry served in the U.S. Army, he will be buried alongside his wife, Dorothy, Tuesday at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D., with a limited interment witnessing.