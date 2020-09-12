Jerry LeRoy Van Dyke, of Deary, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was 86.
Jerry was born Aug. 27, 1934 in Princeton, on the Ruhl homestead to Oran and Mary Ruhl Van Dyke. He lived in the Avon area until the family moved to Joel in 1944, then to Oregon in 1947, where they spent time between Medford and Klamath Falls. The family moved back to the Moscow area, where Jerry attended Moscow High School, graduating in 1952.
After high school, Jerry married Lola Jean Knapick Dec. 3, 1953, in Moscow. Jerry worked in the Moscow area for loggers and farmers until 1956, when he and Jean moved to Pullman and he went to work for Washington State University Animal Sciences, where he worked until his retirement in 1986. After he retired, he and Jean moved back to Deary and he went back to work for WSU in the Veterinary Health Department until his health forced his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the Latah County Sheriff’s Posse, since its inception.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and horseman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping along with horseback riding.
Survivors include his sons, Wayne in Texas, Chris (Karen) in Lincoln, Mont., Jeff (Tammy) in Garfield, Dennis in Lincoln, Mont., and John in Arizona. He also leaves seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as siblings, Fern and Lois both in Spokane, and a brother, Larry in Moscow. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lola Jean in 2016.
A private family service will be held. The family suggests memorials be made to Deary Ambulance and EMT Fund, or the Deary Community Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.