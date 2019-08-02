Jerry Lee Brown, 84, former Kendrick mayor and city councilman, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Lewiston.
Jerry was born and then lived his entire life in Kendrick, and was the son of Emulus Roy and Bessie Brown. His siblings were Georgia “Rosebud” Brown Rukgaber, Evelyn Brown Bortner Beckwith, Clarence Brown, Thomas Brown and E. June Brown Snyder. Still living are Evelyn, who lives in Florida, and Tom, who resides in Spokane.
Jerry graduated from Kendrick High School with the class of 1953. He played the trumpet, enjoyed music, boating, motorcycling and loved his movies with his home theater system. He also was a ham (amateur) radio enthusiast.
He worked for the Kendrick Telephone company and then later went on to be the manager of the Troy Telephone Co. in Troy. Jerry operated the town theater in the 1950s and donated one of the movie projectors to the town museum in 2017. He was active with the Kendrick-Juliaetta Lions Club and Boy Scouts of America.
Jerry was mayor of Kendrick for several terms, most notably during the city’s centennial celebration in 1990. He served on the city council for many years.
During his mayoral and councilman years, he assisted in maintaining the city pool, and gave leadership in facilitating the funding for new sidewalks and street lights.
An interesting historical note about the Brown family is that Jerry’s father and grandparents, Emulus, and John F. and Martha Brown, moved to Kendrick in 1890 when the town was first incorporated. John F. Brown was also a mayor of Kendrick from 1911 to 1915.
Jerry was a kind, friendly and loving gentleman with every person he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kendrick United Methodist Church, at 810 E. Main St., Kendrick. Refreshments will be provided. Great memories will be shared. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please share your memories and pictures with family and friends at Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston’s webpage, www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.