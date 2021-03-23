Jerry L. Roberts, 79, a resident of St. Maries, and formerly of Harvard, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Jerry was born July 3, 1941, at Blackfoot, Idaho, to John and Virgie (Thomas) Roberts. Jerry attended schools at St. Anthony, Idaho, and the Potlatch Schools at Potlatch.
Jerry entered into the United States Navy on Dec. 6, 1960, and was discharged Dec. 4, 1964.
Jerry married Phyllis Tinney, Nov. 8, 1963, at Palms City, Calif., and in 1964 the couple moved to Potlatch.
In 1984, the couple moved to Post Falls, Idaho, and later moved to Lewiston in 1987, where Jerry worked for Potlatch/Clearwater Paper as a shipping manager. He retired after 44 years with the company.
In 2003, the couple moved to Harvard. Mrs. Roberts died in 2019.
Jerry later moved to St. Maries to live with his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Les Zimmerman.
Jerry enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Jerry was also one of the first EMTs at Potlatch.
Survivors include one son, Evan Roberts (Alvina), of Deary; one daughter, Kathleen Zimmerman (Les), of St. Maries; one brother, Mark Roberts, of Vancouver, Wash.; and two sisters, Joyce Anderson (Marty), of Potlatch, and Faye Carper (Vern), of Lewiston. Jerry is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by Virginia Thompson, Ruth Slack, Maxine Roberts, Jean Todish, Bonnie Bartlett, Sharon Thayer, Donna Young and Richard Roberts.
A joint memorial services for Jerry and Phyllis Roberts will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nazarene, Princeton, with Pastor Bob Lambert officiating. Military honors will follow the service for Jerry, with Potlatch Post #10300 VFW and the United States Navy Honor Guard participating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.