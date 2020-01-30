Dr. Jerry H. Exon, 76, of Moscow, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hospice of North Idaho, in Coeur d’Alene.
He was born Oct. 18, 1943, to James H. Exon and Hazel Marie Cox Exon, in Twin Falls. Jerry grew up in Bliss, Idaho, with his three brothers and three sisters.
Jerry had a very strong work ethic beginning in his early years, working in the family gas station and restaurant and bucking bales with his father at Clover Creek in Bliss. He attended school in Wendell, Idaho, and Bliss, graduating from Bliss High School in 1961.
After graduating from high school, Jerry married Shirley K. Tschannen. They moved to Boise soon after and had two children, Matthew T. Exon and Terri L. Exon. Jerry started his college education at Boise College, then moved to Corvallis, Ore., where he completed his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees at Oregon State University.
In 1980, Jerry moved to Moscow, where he furthered his education at the University of Idaho, receiving a Ph.D. in bacteriology. He retired as a professor and chair of the Department of Food Science and Toxicology in 2007.
Jerry enjoyed playing and coaching softball in Oregon and Idaho. He led his men’s team to a state championship in Oregon. He was an avid golfer, becoming a member of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing with the “Hack Pack.” He was well known for his humor and always had a good joke to tell.
In 1985, Jerry met his life partner, Beverly Rhoades. Jerry and Bev enjoyed golfing and traveling the world together for 34 years. He had many wonderful stories of their great adventures.
Jerry is survived by his life partner, Beverly Rhoades, of Moscow; daughter Terri (Scott) Huxhold, of Bliss; granddaughter Brandie Riggs, of Boise; grandson Brandon (Chelsea) Merino, of Junction City, Ore.; and his sweet great-grandson Carter Merino, of Junction City; and brother Jim (Kathy) Exon, of Richfield, Idaho.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Georgia Zollinger, Berta Bauer and Barbara Geer; two brothers, Bill Exon and Jack Exon; and his son, Matthew T. Exon.
Jerry requested that no formal service be held and that his ashes be sprinkled at his favorite location on the Oregon coast, where he had many fond memories.
Memorials in his name may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 West Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.