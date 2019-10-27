Jerry E. Wallace, 72, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from heart complications, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born Dec. 22, 1946, to Georgia and J.D. Wallace, in Cottonwood.
Jerry grew up in Winchester and attended Highland High School in Craigmont. While a sophomore in high school, Jerry met the love of his life, Jane Crow. They dated throughout high school, graduated in 1965 and married on June 17, 1966.
Jerry attended Lewis Clark Normal School and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in education and attended the University of Idaho, obtaining his master’s degree in education.
Throughout Jerry’s life, baseball was his passion. He was a pitcher on his high school team, played as a pitcher for American Legion teams, and was a pitcher on the Lewis Clark Normal School Warriors team. After accepting a position as a teacher at Grangeville Elementary School, he was tasked with founding, organizing and coaching the youth baseball program. During his 17 years as a teacher, he coached a variety of sports teams that also included basketball for a variety of ages.
Jerry worked in the automotive industry for Gortsema Motors in Grangeville and Tyler-Kelly Motors in the Lewis-Clark Valley. After retiring in 2011, Jerry and Jane enjoyed traveling around the United States.
Jerry’s second passion in life was fishing and keeping families’ and friends’ freezers full of fish. In July 2016, he took his two sons, Jeff and Jeremy, on a fishing trip to Alaska. This trip fulfilled a longtime wish to deep-sea fish. He created many fond memories with his sons.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane; two sons, Jeff (Jamie) and Jeremy (Stina); five grandchildren, Michaelle, Ashland, Lilly, Parker and Thorin; one great-grandchild, Azalea; brother Bob (Linda); sisters Peggy (Rod) Wiggins and Vicky (Paul) Phipps; David Crow and Carol (Murray) Teats; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Jon; brother Jim; and his mother and father-in-law, Dwane and Evelyn Crow.
In honor of Jerry’s memory, the family is setting up the Jerry Wallace Youth Baseball Foundation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation at any Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Grangeville Christian Church, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The fish at the Clarkston Country Club pond live another day!