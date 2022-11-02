Jerry E. Brown

Jerry E. Brown, 80, of Lewiston, passed away from lung cancer Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born at home March 6, 1942, in Portland, Ore., to Ted and Peggy Harkleroad. She grew up in Portland and her father died in a car accident, when she was 11. At the age of 16, she went to live with her aunt Gladys York in Elk City, and she worked as a cook for her aunt, who was a hunting guide. Later in life, she was very proud to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA).