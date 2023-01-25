Jerry D. Rohn, 85, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Good Hope Home Care in Pullman.
Jerry was born to Fred and Violet (Clark) Rohn on Dec. 27, 1937, in the Potlatch hospital. He lived his entire life in the Potlatch area. He attended schools in the Potlatch School District and was active in 4-H and football. He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1956.
He got his early love of farming from his dad, Fred, and farmed the family farm until he retired in 1999. He also raised registered Black Angus cattle and was owner of the Freeze Angus Ranch. Throughout his life he was a gifted welder, fabricator and inventor. After retiring from farming, he couldn’t sit still and took a position as a welder for Edka Manufacturing in Garfield.
In 1957, he met Judi Johnson. They married in 1959 and were blessed with four children: Jodi, Juli, John and Jani. Jerry was a great dad. He assisted his kids with their 4-H steer projects and loved taking them camping, fly fishing, hunting and being involved in other activities. Jerry loved staying at their Elk River hunting camp every fall. He spent hours in the mountains hunting with friends, family and the Rounds’ boys, sitting in the hooch telling stories and drinking apricot brandy. Jerry actually fabricated his own burial urn in the style of his favorite tractor, a Steiger named “Old Beller.”
Jerry was a member of the Potlatch Historical Society, Mountain Home Grange No. 285, Potlatch, and the American Angus Association.
A special thank-you to the Good Hope Home Care in Pullman for the care they gave to Jerry.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judi, and their children Jodi (Marc), Juli (Mike), John (Donna) and Jani (Steve); grandchildren Kyle (Mikiko), Blair (Jim), Dauson, Dylan, Jessi, Audri and Garret; and great-grandchildren Alden and Kenshin. He was sadly preceded in death by his grandson Karl. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Evelyn).
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Freeze Church, with Cody Anderson officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Potlatch Senior Center.
Memorials are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or the Freeze Cemetery c/o Crete Davis, 1225 Duffield Flat Road, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.