Jerry D. Rohn, 85, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Good Hope Home Care in Pullman.

Jerry was born to Fred and Violet (Clark) Rohn on Dec. 27, 1937, in the Potlatch hospital. He lived his entire life in the Potlatch area. He attended schools in the Potlatch School District and was active in 4-H and football. He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1956.

Tags

Recommended for you