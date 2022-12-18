Jerry Calvin Eaton

Jerry Calvin Eaton: born Feb. 25, 1938, to his parents, A.W (Dewey) and Ruth Eaton. He was born in their family home of a farmhouse, premature at 4 pounds. Jerry says, “Mom had to shake the blankets to find him.”

Throughout Jerry’s childhood he attended Colton schools through the ninth grade. He then completed high school at Clarkston High School while he lived with his grandmother. Jerry graduated in 1956. Following graduation, he attended Washington State College, now Washington State University. He started out majoring in mechanical engineering, but was called home to the family farm to work the ranch with his father.