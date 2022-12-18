Jerry Calvin Eaton: born Feb. 25, 1938, to his parents, A.W (Dewey) and Ruth Eaton. He was born in their family home of a farmhouse, premature at 4 pounds. Jerry says, “Mom had to shake the blankets to find him.”
Throughout Jerry’s childhood he attended Colton schools through the ninth grade. He then completed high school at Clarkston High School while he lived with his grandmother. Jerry graduated in 1956. Following graduation, he attended Washington State College, now Washington State University. He started out majoring in mechanical engineering, but was called home to the family farm to work the ranch with his father.
In 1962, Jerry became a mason. He earned his 60-year pin this year. He was also the youngest man to be inducted as a Shriner.
In 1964, Jerry acquired his pilot’s license and bought a Piper Cub. A few years later in December 1968, he married Linda Nilson and they raised seven children. He continued to farm and ranch out of Colton, Wash., while raising his family. In 1989, Jerry and Linda divorced. That same year, he met Linda Bentley, and later married her in July 1994.
Jerry Calvin Eaton was the most loving, kind man. He worked extremely hard for his family. Jerry had a love for aircraft and engineering, among other hobbies. This included being a member of the Moose Lodge, Cranker Club, Nikkon, and the Elks Lodge. Jerry loved auctions of all kinds, especially cattle and farm auctions, as well as tinkering and rebuilding equipment and vehicles. Another great joy of his was the several grandchildren and great-grandchildren he was blessed with.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, A.W (Dewey) Eaton; mother, Ruth Eaton; sister, Sheryl Eaton; and brother, Wad Eaton.
He survived by his brother, Charles Les Eaton and his wife Linda Bentley; and his children, Mike Nilson, Chris Nilson, Brad Nilson, Ann Hanson, John Eaton, Joe Eaton, Mary Lue Lightfield, James Bentley and Laura O’Brady.