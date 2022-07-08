Jerry Arthur Hanowell died at home in McMinnville, Ore., on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was 79.
Jerry was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Everson, Wash., to Walter and Cleta Hanowell. The youngest of three boys, he grew up in Nooksack, Wash., with a close, fun-loving family.
Jerry graduated from Nooksack High School, then served two years in the United States Army. In 1967, he married the love of his life, Gail Johnson, in Othello, Wash.
After graduating from Washington State University, the couple lived in Hardin, Mont., while Jerry taught school in Crow Agency. They later settled in Clarkston, where they raised their children, Racheal and Peter.
Jerry worked most of his career as a land surveyor in Clarkston and Missoula. The outdoor work suited him and took him to beautiful scenic areas.
Jerry was an enthusiastic photographer and would regularly share images of wildlife, nature, flowers and other interesting sights with friends and family. He and Gail shared a love of books, music, art and theater. They enjoyed traveling together around the U.S., as well as to Canada, Europe and Australia.
Jerry was known for his affability, kindness and unfailing good humor. He maintained a youthful, optimistic outlook his entire life that helped him connect with people of all ages and backgrounds.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Gail Hanowell; daughter, Racheal (Gordon) Winter; son, Peter (Robin) Hanowell; and brothers, Manny Hanowell and Stan Hanowell. He had five grandchildren, Marley, Zeta, Henry, Sam and Abby, and a large and loving extended family.