Jerry Allen Nelsen

Oct. 31, 1954 – Jan. 17, 2023

Jerry Allen Nelsen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. He was born Oct. 31, 1954, in Sandpoint, beginning a new chapter for a family who loved adventure. Proud parents Wade Nelsen and Faye Rasmussen Nelsen welcomed their first-born baby into the Heron and Noxon, Mont., communities, where he was the joy of his grandparents, aunts and uncles. The family expanded to include a brother, Terry, and two sisters, Susan and Sandra. The four made countless memories, that led to favorite stories listeners never grew tired of hearing, most often fondly told over spirits, laughter and love. The family moved frequently during the childhood years, following the dam construction trade throughout the Columbia River system. They settled in Orofino during the construction of Dworshak Dam, when Jerry was in junior high school.