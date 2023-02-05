Jerry Allen Nelsen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. He was born Oct. 31, 1954, in Sandpoint, beginning a new chapter for a family who loved adventure. Proud parents Wade Nelsen and Faye Rasmussen Nelsen welcomed their first-born baby into the Heron and Noxon, Mont., communities, where he was the joy of his grandparents, aunts and uncles. The family expanded to include a brother, Terry, and two sisters, Susan and Sandra. The four made countless memories, that led to favorite stories listeners never grew tired of hearing, most often fondly told over spirits, laughter and love. The family moved frequently during the childhood years, following the dam construction trade throughout the Columbia River system. They settled in Orofino during the construction of Dworshak Dam, when Jerry was in junior high school.
It was in Orofino that Jerry found a place to call home. It was there that he made lasting friendships and met the love of his life, and wife of 48 years, Janis Newman Nelsen, in high school German class.
Jerry was a gifted multisport athlete, performing particularly well in basketball and football. He also enjoyed academics and his love for learning was ever present. He was well recognized for these achievements, including the honor of being named an All-American high school athlete for football in 1973. He led the Orofino High School Maniacs in scoring, pass receptions and had the highest yards-per-carry average. He knew then that he wanted to pursue a career in coaching. He was a proud member of the OHS graduating class of 1973 and was offered several collegiate scholarships in both basketball and football.
Choosing to keep his talent close to home, he attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He played LCSC Warrior basketball for the four years he was there and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education as a P.E. major with a minor in history and health. Jerry and Janis were married in June 1974. The couple spent a brief time living in Santa Fe, N.M., before returning to Orofino to build a life.
Jerry began his 34-year service to District 171 schools. Over the years he held many roles as an educator, coach and administrator. He spent summers working in wildland fire and continued his own education earning a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Idaho. He truly loved his career, colleagues and students.
Jerry was a devoted, involved husband and father. Janis and Jerry’s unshakable union brought to the community three children — Stephanie, Sean and Heather. Jerry spent their childhoods coaching Little League teams and shuttling kids to various activities. Hunting, fishing, camping, boating, stocking the woodshed, motor sports, road trips, nightly games of “pig” and “horse” in front of the old backyard hoop, movie nights and board games were common. It was always a family affair. The Nelsens were like the five musketeers. These bonds turned into trusted relationships, and it was not uncommon for Jerry’s grown children and cherished daughter-in-law, Savannah, to reach out for his mentorship, advice and the benefit of his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.
He adored babies, especially his grandchildren, whom he viewed as perfect in every way and who felt the same about him. Oftentimes a parent who put a child in a timeout would find that said child had been jail-broken by grandpa and given a cookie or two. He never hesitated to tell the world how proud he was of Marrin, Adelin, Conner, Rhett and Lennyn. There was no doubt the grandkids had a champion in Grandpa Jerry.
He also adored animals and the family pets could count on him for a lap to sleep in and extra milkbones.
After Jerry’s retirement from his role as principal of OHS, he and Janis relaxed into ranch life near Cavendish. Jerry valued the peace and tranquility of rural living, keeping horses and mini ponies and enjoying a slower pace.
He was still active in the school system during this time serving as a school board member and substitute teaching at the nearby towns of Kendrick and Deary. When his term on the board ended, he started substitute teaching in District 171 schools as well.
Jerry was still actively involved in many organizations as well: Rotary, Board of Controls, Idaho Secondary Principals Association and the Freemasons, to name a few, usually holding leadership offices. Serving his community through education and volunteerism was truly his calling, and his dedication never wavered. He led by example, always valued the connections he made with others, and taught us to approach anyone we meet with an open heart and open hands.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents Wade and Faye Nelsen of Noxon; uncle Dale and aunt Audrey Rasmussen, of Heron, Mont.; uncle Don Rasmussen and aunt Barbara Rasmussen, of Chico, Calif.; and cousin Allen Rasor, of Everett, Wash. He is survived by his wife Janis Nelsen; children Stephanie Nelsen, of Spokane, Sean Nelsen (Savannah), of Genesee, and Heather Nelsen, of Spokane; grandchildren Marrin Teel, Adelin Nelsen, Conner Nelsen, Rhett Nelsen and Lennyn Nelsen. Other survivors include his dear aunts Karen “Kay Kay” Rasor (Lee), of Trout Creek, Mont., and Peggy “Pinkie” Nelsen, of Noxon; his brother Terry Nelsen (Teresa), of Orofino; his sisters Susan Stade (Ron), of Richland, and Sandra Szambelan (Dave), of Spokane; as well as a great many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and very good friends.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 26, in the Orofino High School Gymnasium with a reception to follow. Further details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orofino Rotary Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 482, Orofino, ID 83544. The funds will be used for scholarships in Jerry’s name.