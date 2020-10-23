Jerry A. Dirks, 84, who died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Lind, Wash., to John Dirks and Emma (Strohmeir) Dirks.
Growing up on a wheat farm, Jerry had many stories to tell about his young life, such as punching header on the combine at age 9. Jerry graduated from high school in Lind in 1954. After high school, he worked as a welder. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Albershardt, in 1955. They spent their early married life in Spokane until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Their daughter, Lee Ann, was born in May 1960 while he was in the Army. After the Army, the family moved to Moscow where Jerry bought a tire store. Bret Alan Dirks was born April 1962 in Moscow. Jerry expanded his business ventures to real estate and rental properties.
Jerry and Shirley started skiing when they were 48 years old, and that sport became the love of his life. Every weekend during ski season was spent visiting new ski resorts until they quit skiing at age 75. They were able to visit 26 resorts in that time, but they loved Schweitzer.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, mother and two brothers, Eldon and Clifford. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Tim Berg, and their son and daughter-in-law, Bret and Michele Thomas Dirks. Jerry’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Mitch Berg (Jaxon, Colton and Penny); Hayley Berg Keszler (Lennon and Marleigh); Sam, Derek Dirks (Emma, Lillian, Belle, Charlette) and Erika Dirks Lewis (Stephanie and Melonie).
No services are planned at this time.
