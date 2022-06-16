Jerrie Ann Jones, 75, of Pullman, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Berkeley, Calif., to William and Doris (Toft) Morris. Jerrie Ann was raised in the Hotel Durant in Berkeley, where her father managed the hotel for years.
Following graduation from high school, Jerrie Ann attended the University of California at Berkeley, later transferring to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she studied business. She then went to work at the main lodge at Grand Teton, and it was here where she met Jerry Jones. They married Nov. 29, 1968, in Escondido, Calif. They made Forest Grove, Ore., their home while Jerry studied at Pacific University and she went to work as a bookkeeper in the medical field. They moved to Federal Way, Wash., where she raised their family.
In retirement, she and Jerry moved to Pullman to be closer to family. Jerrie Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was active through the years with Camp Fire and Little League Baseball. She enjoyed cross stitching, crafting with yarn, sewing and the Seattle Mariners. She liked traveling internationally, cruising and spending time with family.
Jerrie Ann is survived by her husband Jerry, of Pullman; daughter Shelley Jones and husband Dave Uberuaga, of Pullman; son Lance Jones and wife Kristin, of Maple Valley, Wash.; her brother Roblin Morris and four grandchildren Estelle, Teodoro, Jackson and Sera. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pullman Cemetery. An informal gathering will take place after the service at her daughter Shelley’s home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.