On Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, Jerrene Karolyn (Gross) Lowary, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 78 at her Lewiston home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jerrene was born April 28, 1942, in Bremerton, Wash., to Quinten and Viola (Beckwith) Gross, the oldest of four children. She grew up and moved with her parents to Portland, Ore., Colfax and then to Moscow, where her dad began farming. Jerrene attended the University of Idaho for a half-semester, when she decided she’d rather have her MRS certificate. She married Leslie Norman Lowary on Feb. 14, 1965, in Moscow. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lewiston.
Jerrene had a passion for sewing. She was involved in many quilting groups, making quilts for veterans, the homeless and babies. When the grandchildren came along, they each benefitted from her wonderful skill of sewing. Jerrene also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Along with her husband, Les, they enjoyed fishing, camping and attending grandchildren’s sporting and 4-H events.
She worked various jobs throughout her life, with the longest working from home as a child care provider. Jerrene operated a day care from home until her retirement because of health reasons.
Jerrene is survived by her husband, Leslie Lowary, at the family home. She is also survived by son DeRoy (Jayme) Lowary, their children, Karolynn Lowary and Brendan (Destiny) Arnett, and their son, Kellan; daughters Jolynn (Jeff) Young and their children, Charli (Travis) Garcia and Kelly Young, Jolene Lowary and her children, Alyssa (Gregory II) Schuroff, their children Hazel, Gunnar and Gregory III; and Ryan (Niesha) Rutledge and their children, James and Scarlett; and Delaina Lowary; brothers Gerry (Anna) Gross, Eugene (Eileen) Gross and Ray (Bernadette) Gross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Quinten and Viola Gross; and nephew Rodney Gross.
A memorial gathering is planned for a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
A very special thank you to Elite Home Health and Hospice, especially nurse Maribeth Pallet RN (your compassion and kindness will not be forgotten), and to CNA Sam Whiteeagle (your compassion and gentle nature will always be remembered). Thank you also to Open Arms for providing Michele as a much needed respite.