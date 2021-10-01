Jerome “Jerry” Schrempp, a welcoming, charming man who served in World War II and lived most of his life in Lewiston, died of age-related illnesses Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was 95.
Jerome was born March 27, 1926, to Otto and Theresa Schrempp in Eagle Butte, S.D. He and his five brothers were raised on the family farm.
Jerome was 16 when his father died in 1942, and the family moved to Clarkston to be near relatives. Jerome was drafted into the U.S. Army when he was 18 and experienced many memorable travels and jobs while serving, including being a chauffeur for Gen. Douglas MacArthur and other military personnel in Japan shortly after the war ended.
Jerome married Jeanne Zellerhoff on Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton, and they were happily married for 70 years. Jeanne died less than a year ago, on Dec. 11, 2020.
Jerome and Jeanne lived in the same house in the Lewiston Orchards for more than 60 years. They raised four daughters, Barbara, Nancy, Joan and Jill, and had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jerome worked in the grocery business for many years before retiring from Lewiston Grain Growers in 1989. He then did maintenance for Our Lady of Lourdes in Lewiston, where he and Jeanne were parishioners and volunteers for many years.
Jerome kept up a lovely yard and enjoyed reading about military history. He was also very social, calling a wide range of friends and relatives to check in on them.
Anyone who came to Jerome and Jeanne’s house, whether they were friends, relatives or even strangers, got a warm welcome. Jerome would list off drinks for the visitor to pick from — “Milk? Pop? Beer? Whiskey?” — and would coyly take credit for whatever dessert Jeanne had prepared — “Have some of these cookies I baked.”
Jerome is survived by his daughters, Barbara Baney (Don), Nancy Orton (Duane), Joan Quigley and Jill Young (John); his grandchildren, Matthew Baney (Sarah), Nathan Orton (Traci), Tara Baney, Marcus Marianthi (Angie), Jenna Quigley (Jason) and Elizabeth Young; his great-grandchildren, Miles, Alice, Lucy, Felix, Emrys and Norah Alyssa; brothers Fulgence and Melvin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; beloved granddaughter Alyssa Quigley Hearn; son-in-law Greg Quigley; and brothers Lynn, Claude and Vince.
A funeral Mass for both Jerome and Jeanne is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Masks are required. It will be followed by a luncheon at the church’s social hall. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page, youtube.com/channel/UCbIWactVpydXSotGhmnGjRA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church.
Here are some memories of Jerome compiled by his family:
Barbara: “ ‘Bara’ is my nickname, according to Jerome. We came to the breakfast table each morning, and the first thing he said was, ‘Take a day, Bara,’ meaning skip school and relax at home. I never did, because I knew I could.”
Nancy: “When I was about 8 years old I entered a ‘Why my dad is the best’ contest through the Spokesman-Review. It was crudely written but heartfelt. A few weeks later, I got a return notice with the number 13 written at the top, and a ‘rejection letter.’ Dad and I read that letter, and Dad said, ‘I think this means you were No. 13 out of the THOUSANDS of entries they received.’ This was good enough for ME, and I was PROUD that I was so ‘high on the list’ and ‘almost won’! I love you, Dad.”
Joan: “Our family growing up had a huge yard. I remember Dad coming home after work and mowing different areas. It took maybe two days to mow the whole yard. After many years, he purchased a rider lawn mower. We were thrilled. The mowing was quick and easier on your back. I purchased one for myself recently, and many of our conversations were about how it was one of the best purchases we both ever made. I named mine Jerry.”
Jill: “He liked to hear that the snowblower he gave us was going to good use, keeping us going during snowy Spokane winters.”
Don: “He always made you feel welcome, always wanted to feed you, give you something to drink.”
Duane: “When Nancy and I first started dating, I was driving a 1950 GMC pickup, and the battery was always dying. I didn’t have the money to replace it, and Jerome got tired of this dilemma, so he gave me the money to go buy a new one. ‘Here, go to Sears and buy a new battery.’ He didn’t even really know me at the point, but helped me out in a way that got me down the road.”
John: “Jerry always asked me about my flying jobs, and I always enjoyed talking to him about it.”
Matt: “I always enjoyed listening to Grandpa’s stories — and not just because they were entertaining, but because of the way he told them. His voice would go low, then suddenly high, and he would list off details in a vaguely German way, ‘Good spread of food: Ham. Potato salad. Candied yams!’ I’ll miss that, and I’ll miss him very much.”
Nate: “When we were young kids, cousin Matt and I would ride bikes to our grandparents’ house unannounced. Grandpa was always at the kitchen table, looking out the window and smiling as we coasted up the driveway. We would be greeted and ushered to a small, round table, then asked about our day, what meals we have already had and what snacks and drinks we would like. We could stay for a half-hour or all afternoon. It didn’t matter. Even though we randomly stopped by, it always seemed like Grandpa was expecting us and ready to entertain us for the day. As a teen with a car, I stopped by just the same, still being ushered to the small, round table and presented with an assortment of baked goods and drinks. As a young adult, I brought my wife when we were in town unannounced, still ushered to the small, round table full of snacks. When my wife and I had a baby, we brought our daughter to meet her great-grandparents and even still ushered to the small, round table with snacks and drinks. I have hundreds of memories of me pulling up to my grandparents’ old house in the Orchards to always find my grandfather smiling through the front window.”
Tara: “We all remember him immediately ready to entertain and ask about your day, job, etc. There was the time years ago when the younger menfolk tossed him and Grandma into the Quigleys’ pool during Marcus and Jenna’s birthday, and no one was upset — everyone just laughed — and not a drink spilled. Also the Fazzari’s cannonball run back to the Schrempp house to party, some cars worse for wear, and I’m sure a few felonies avoided! Hey, it was a different time! Really, though, our family is something so special. I’m so grateful to have everyone so loving of each other. We are a lucky group, but it still hurts to lose someone so important to all of us.”
Marcus: “When I went to Grandpa’s house, he’d always try to give me things before we left. I’d go hang out and come home with a pickax and a Model T diecast piggybank from an insurance company.”
Jenna: “I always remember my grandpa by the tone of his voice, ‘Jenna!’ Every time you walked into Grandpa and Grandma Schrempp’s house, you were offered a variety of four different things: Coke, ice cream cone, cookies and beer. In my adult years, I really got to know my grandpa, what kind of music he enjoyed, what kind of clocks he didn’t like. Our daughter was born in June and because of COVID, we weren’t allowed to come visit Grandpa until Christmas 2020. I will never forget the look in Grandpa’s eyes through the glass. He was sharp, witty and always made it a point to make others feel welcome.”
Elizabeth: “Grandpa always came to my birthday parties at Rocky Rococo when I was a little girl.”
Sarah: “Grandpa warmly welcomed me to the family, and always included my family as well. I’ll never forget his bright, cheerful smile, and the proud look he had when he met his great-grandchildren.”
Traci: “Jerome was an amazing conversationalist who always made you feel welcome and cared for. He always asked how you were doing and a hundred questions about your life. Few people practice such simple selflessness. It was his way of showing love.”
Angie: “The first thing Grandpa Schrempp would say when he saw me was: ‘Did you bring your violin?’ Sometimes I’d play him a tune, and other times we’d just chat. My favorite story was when he went fishing with Grand Ole Opry legend Little Jimmy Dickens. Grandpa Schrempp always had a little something special for visitors — from fresh-baked bread to chocolate-covered cherries. He was a gifted conversationalist with an excellent memory for personal details; he never failed to ask about my brother. I loved how he was always right in the center of his big, boisterous family, chatting up a storm and completely at ease.”
Miles: “I always enjoyed visiting him at the Veterans Home. I always gave him a big hug and we played balloon volleyball and drank hot cocoa.”
Alice: “Grandpa was always nice to me. I loved going to his house and have cookies and ice cream with him.”
Lucy: “Whenever we came trick-or-treating at the Veterans Home, he always was waiting for us with a bucket of candy. He didn’t wait in his room for us — he was out in the main area waiting for us, and had a big smile.”
Felix and Emrys: “Grandpa Schrempp loved us.”