Jerold W. Power, 96, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Jerold was born Aug. 6, 1925, in Colome, S.D., to George and Nora (Krauss) Power. The family arrived on the Palouse when he was 10 years old and he graduated from Palouse High School in 1943.
In November 1944, Jerold was inducted into the U.S. Army for combat duty in World War II. He spent 16 months in combat in the Philippines. Later, he and several others were readied for the invasion of Japan. On his birthday, Aug. 6, 1945, the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, and three days later, the second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan. Jerold was sent to Hiroshima shortly thereafter. He received several medals for his service, including the Bronze Star. Jerold was one of the last living World War II veterans on the Palouse.
On June 12, 1948, Jerold married Dolores (Syms) Power in Onecho, Wash. The couple made their home in Palouse. After harvest season in 1950, Jerold was recalled to active duty and served in the Korean conflict as a staff sergeant, training new recruits for combat duty. In 1967, the couple moved to Wallowa County, Oregon, for a new adventure. They loved the area but work was scarce. So, in 1971, the couple moved to Moscow where Jerold worked for the University of Idaho until his retirement in 1990.
Jerold enjoyed ranching, farming, hunting, fishing and horse trips into the mountains. But most of all, Jerold enjoyed his family and friends. He loved going to reunions, family gatherings, or watching grandchildren play basketball, baseball, football, track, volleyball and even cheerleading. He did this throughout his life. He will truly be missed.
Jerold was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dolores; brother George W. Power; grandchildren Brandon Power and Tina Bies; and great-grandchild Aaron Power. Survivors include sons Jerold D. (Roxanne), of Goodyear, Ariz.; Gale (Michele), of Walla Walla; Gary, of Huntington, Ore.; and Daryl (Kathie), of Troy; and daughters Connie Hepburn (Dean), of Damascus, Ore.; and Terri Seifert (Jim), of Irrigon, Ore.; sister Carol Wilcox, of Wenatchee; and brother Myron Power (Marie), of Cheney. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Palouse Cemetery, with a gathering to follow for family and friends at the Palouse Community Center.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, Jerold and his family request that all donations be given to Inland Northwest Honor Flights, 608 W. Second Ave., Suite 309, Spokane, WA 99201. Jerold’s experience on an Honor Flight was very moving and he wanted to help other veterans be given this opportunity.