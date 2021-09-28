Jerel R. Allen “Moon Man” “Pup-tits (muskrat),” full-blood NiMiiPuu, went the rest of the way on his vision quest Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
He was born Dec. 17, 1976, to John “Taw-wits” Allen Jr. and Katsy McConville Jackson in Lewiston.
He will be remembered as the Dancing Flagger in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who brought a little bit of joy into his work. He was always energetic and making people smile.
His loved ones he did not want to leave are his son, Richard Oak Shinan Allen; mom and dad Katsy and Randy Jackson; brothers Jeremy “HJtem-Tuy” Allen, Jared, of Utah, and Rawd, of Texas; and sister Angela, of Colorado; his companion and mother of their son, Joanne Wahobin; uncles S.V. ”Butch” McConville, Chuckie Axtell, Jeff Crowe, Tracy Jackson, Dean Jackson, Norm Johnson and Eugene Johnson; aunts Jeanette “Sahoo” Allen, Elizabeth “Balu” Bybee, Vi Allen Holt, Myra Allen Campbell, Marilyn Johnson Lowrey, Jackie Johnson, Becky Johnson, Dee Johnson, Jeanette Jackson and Alexis Polk; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Jr.; paternal grandparents John Allen Sr. and Iva Wilson; maternal grandparents John McConville, Stella Frank, Elsie Frank and Rachel Frank; brothers Charles Frank and Joseph Shippentower; sister Darla Shippentower; paternal uncles Daniel Higheagle Jr., Byron Dean Allen and Purnell Axtell; maternal uncles Wendall Crowe and Gregory Crowe Sr.; and paternal aunts Patricia L. Higheagle and Nellie J. Axtell.
The dressing, open denominational and Waluset Service was held with Sunrise Burial at Old Spalding Cemetery on Monday.