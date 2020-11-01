Jerald L. Profitt died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from complications of diabetes at his home in Lewiston. He was 84.
He was born Oct. 21, 1936, to Luther and Myrtle (Dodge) Profitt in Ahsahka, Idaho. He was the youngest of their five children. He grew up in the Orofino area and on the North Fork of the Clearwater River before the dams were installed and the river ran wild. His father owned a logging company, and his mother ran the Rainbow Inn, Ahsahka’s local tavern. He entertained his family recalling stories of the “old timers” he met as a child.
Jerry attended grade school at Ahsahka. He graduated in 1954 from Orofino High School, where he boxed, played football and enjoyed racing cars. Following his high school graduation, he expected to join his dad and older brothers working as a logger. His mother informed him that she had secured a job for him at the telephone company instead. Not one to argue with his mother, he reported for work, realizing only after receiving his first paycheck of $51 per week that he hadn’t asked about his pay. He had been earning more than $700 per month. He stuck with the phone company through many changes and retired 42 years later as the supervisor of the largest geographical territory in the country. Jerry liked to say, “Not bad for a guy who never applied for a job!”
He did work with his extended family on the spring log drives on the Clearwater including the last one in the U.S. Reminiscing with friends at the Log Drive Picnics the rest of his life were reunions he looked forward to attending. He also enjoyed his time with the Telephone Company Pioneers, a group of former telephone workers.
Jerry married Nina Walruth. They had three children. He later married Scarlett (Sennett) Owen. They raised her two children. In 1990, he married Mary (Earp) Wren. They enjoyed 30 years together, camping, fishing and spending the winter in Arizona, with her parents joining them.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and told incredible stories with his unique, entertaining, tall tale twist. If he loved you, you probably had a nickname. His family will miss his encouragement. Everyone was his favorite.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Leo Ellis; sisters Jean Daniels and Betty Kissler; brother Robert “Herb” Profitt; and granddaughter, Alyssa Owen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, at the family home; children, Polly (John) Hagen, Shann (Loris) Profitt, Chris (Todd Main) Naylor and Linda Williams; stepchildren Loretta and Mike (Leanne) Owen, Travis (Olivia) and Dan Wren and Vickie Martini; grandchildren Patrick, Spencer, Alex, Cameron and Jordan Hagen, Dylan, Joel and Micah Profitt, Nichole Woydziak, Elisha Gough, Julian Williams, Auriana Woods, Chase Owen, Tucker, Tyler, Sydney, Logan, Megan and Jake Wren, and Troy and Alex Cannon; his great-grandchildren; former wife, Scarlett Profitt; brother Don (Yvonne) Profitt; and Virgil Profitt, an uncle two years Jerry’s junior, with whom he had an especially close lifelong friendship. He also is survived by a large extended and beloved family. The family would like to thank Dr. Melanie Eggleston of Valley Medical and Jennifer Haddock of Elite Hospice for their excellent care.
Jerry has been cremated and will be interred at Mountain View Mausoleum in Lewiston. A celebration of his life will be held at a time when his loved ones can gather safely together. Jerry said recently he was looking forward to seeing his mother again and meeting Jesus face-to-face. We are comforted in knowing his suffering is over and he is with them.