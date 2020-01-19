Jen Short, 39, courageously fought breast cancer for nearly three years before passing Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle. She was born July 16, 1980.
Jen’s life can best be described by all the things she loved. She loved children, especially babies. She loved her family and her friends. She loved to get her nails fixed up pretty. She loved to volunteer and she loved her community. She loved to vacation, sunshine and sunglasses, but most of all she loved to have fun. Jen had a gift for finding the best in every person and situation she came in contact with. Jen was a very giving person and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jen is survived by her husband, Jesse Short, and their two sons, Jayden Short and Connor Short; her mother, Magdalene Bailor; her father, Mark Olsen, and his wife, Melissa Olsen; her sisters, Angie Olsen and Katie Olsen; her grandmother, Francis Olsen; her mother-in-law, Deborah Short; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jen was preceded in death by her grandmother, Helen Hustuft; grandfather Robert Olsen; aunt Vikkie Olsen; uncle Mike Schmitt; uncle Claud Bailor; and father-in-law Duane Short.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Donations made in lieu of flowers to the family will be used to support the many organizations that Jen donated her time to.