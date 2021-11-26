Jennifer L. Yates, 40, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family after suffering from a massive stroke.
She was born late Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28, 1980, to Rick Yates and Yvonne Clevinger (Yates) at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Jennifer grew up and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1999. She worked at various jobs including Costco, Vista Outdoors and her last job at Clearwater Paper. Jennifer and her fiance, Joey Polillo, had just gotten their marriage license and were so excited for their future together, and were making plans for their wedding. She loved everything about the outdoors, camping, four-wheeling, kayaking, but especially fishing. Jennifer was not afraid to go out and try new and exciting things. Jennifer and her family got to experience parasailing, then later she and Joey enjoyed a hike that was meant for skilled climbers and spent the day with the mountain goats. Nothing would stand in her way when she put her mind to it.
The love of her life is her daughter, Gracie. Jennifer loved her so much. She would take a cheap Halloween costume and transform it into something grand. You would always see Jennifer at Gracie’s games or her school activities, cheering her on. Her face would light up whenever she saw or talked about Gracie, she loved her so much. Her home is filled with her many treasures that she found on her many adventures.
Jennifer is survived by her fiance, Joey Polillo, and her daughter, Gracie Yates. Also in the family are Reid, Caden and Miley Polillo, whom she loved as her own; her mother, Yvonne Clevinger (James); sister Jill Hosking (Jerry); grandparents Torch Yates and Ron and Betty Huntley; uncles Mike Yates (Coda) and Quinn Yates (Stacey); aunt Sue Farance (Bruce); and many cousins and friends.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Rick Yates; grandfather Dennis Yates; and uncle Marc Yates.
Our family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center who helped us through this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
A memorial fund has been set up for the family in Jennifer’s honor at any Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union branch under the Jennifer Yates Memorial Fund for Gracie Yates.