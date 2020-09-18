Oct. 14, 1982 – Sept. 7, 2020
Jennifer Ann Branson, child of God, was born Oct. 14, 1982, in Yakima. Through the gift of adoption, she became the cherished daughter of David William Branson and Deborah Ann (Newbill) Branson. She joined her older brother, Scott, and spent her early years in Nezperce. Later, Jenni moved to Spokane Valley, attended schools in the Central Valley District and earned her high school diploma.
Jenni returned to her creator on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, because of injuries sustained in a car accident in Spokane Valley.
The first things that drew people to Jenni were her beautiful smile and big, blue eyes. Upon further acquaintance, they came to love her contagious laugh and joyful spirit. Jenni loved athletics and became a member of the Nezperce swim team at the age of 5. During her school years, she enjoyed success playing softball, volleyball and basketball. Something of an “animal whisperer,” Jenni developed deep bonds with her pets, and whenever possible, they were at her side.
Jenni is survived by her four daughters, Alexis (and husband Jordan) Richardson, Makayla Syron, Cecilia Syron and Bailey Syron. She is also survived by her father, Dave (and wife Janet) Branson; her mother, Debbie Branson; her brother, Scott (and wife Bibiana) Branson; her grandmother, Dorothy Newbill; and three stepsisters, Phynix Lawrence, Tara Moore and Sami Profitt. She was preceded in death by three loving grandparents, Wesley Newbill and Dale and Arleen Branson. Jenni was both a blessing to and was blessed by a large, loving family, and she is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
If you wish, memorial gifts may be made in her name to SCRAPS (Spokane County Regional Animal Protection), 6815 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212, or to the Nezperce Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 243, Nezperce, ID 83543.