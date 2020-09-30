Jeffrey Lee Waldrop, of Elk River, went to join his stepmother, Gladys, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. He was 58.
Jeff was born March 8, 1962, in Seattle to James R. and Joyce Parmelee Waldrop. Following his education, he worked as a gardener and handyman for Kay Brocker for 15 years. After moving to Elk River, Jeff worked part-time for 3-D Log Inn and Northwood Nursery. He loved gardening and helping people, and took great pride in his yard. He loved his little dog, Sissy.
Jeff’s “good morning, good morning, good morning” greeting will be missed in Elk River.
He is survived by his father, Jim, in Elk River.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. Pastor Joseph Schumacher of the Elk River Church will officiate. A reception and lunch will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene or to the Elk River Fire and Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.