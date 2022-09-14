Jeffrey “Jeffy” Douglas Kutner, 71, of Grangeville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, after a recent diagnosis with cancer.
Jeff spent his early years in Hicksville, Long Island, N.Y. He came to Idaho in 1969 and attended the University of Idaho and he lived in Grangeville, for the rest of his life.
Jeff was an Eagle Scout and scout leader and lived by that motto. He was a city councilor for 22 years, a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and active in the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA). He also developed the recycling program in Grangeville in the ’90s, participated on many civic boards and helped anyone who asked. He most enjoyed spending time with his friends and the community.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan Kutner; brother Kevin (Suzanne) Kutner; and stepsons Michael (Kara) and Scot (Laura) Daley. He is also survived by four grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 418 Oak St., Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Condolences can be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the William N. Kutner memorial scholarship, through the Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 S. Hall St., Grangeville, ID 83530.
Skier, biker, surfer, excellent mechanic, humanitarian, hippie and all-around great guy, he will be missed. Our lives are the richer for having him in them.