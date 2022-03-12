Jeffrey Frank Crowe, 62, of Kamiah, left the world on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St Joseph’s Hospital due to complications from cancer.
A member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Jeffrey was born January 2, 1960, in Lewiston, to Elmer Paul Crowe Sr. and Estella Rose Frank. He attended school in Lapwai, where he enjoyed playing on the school’s football team.
At the age of 14, Jeffrey moved into the family home of his brother, Elmer, and along with wife, Lynda, they raised Jeffrey as their son alongside their children, Jarrod, Jeremy, Jayson and Jamie FiveCrows. Jeffrey also spent a lot of good years with his beloved aunt, Elsie Frank. Jeffrey would go on to meet Rebecca Enick and bring his first two children, Nicholas and Estelle, into the world. He also played an important role in the early lives of her daughters, Sonya and Leah.
He would later go on to meet the love of his life, Jacqueline Crowe, and settle in Kamiah. Married in 1997, together they would merge his two children and Jackie’s four boys, Aaron, Tyson, Nilson (Buddha) and Austin, into a family that had many blessed years and amazing days with Jeff as their dad.
Skilled in many trades, Jeffrey would work in many different fields throughout his life including construction, firefighting, casino management and many more. Never one to rest, Jeffrey busied himself with work and many hobbies like hunting, fishing, making nets, learning the Nez Perce language, auto mechanics and countless other projects and interests. He passed many of these hobbies on to his children and whomever else wanted to learn from him; he was very generous with his wisdom.
Jeffrey loved to make people laugh and always stayed ready with a good joke or wise crack to anyone he met, even until the very end. Most of all, Jeffrey loved and adored all of his grandbabies from his children; they were the light of his life, and he will be loved and cherished by them always as their grandpa. Jeffrey was an amazing husband and father, a great man and a wonderfully kind human being. He is survived by all who knew and loved him.
A 7-drum service was held for Jeffrey at the Nimiipuu Longhouse; burial followed at sunrise.