Jeffrey Bernard Wilson, 53, was born Dec. 16, 1969, to Simon “Skip” Wilson and Janice Wilson (Berger). He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

The third of three children, Jeff had an appetite for adventure and seemed fearless in his quest to explore. He loved a challenge, and he chased thrill and excitement. As a child, his antics sometimes earned his parents’ attention, but things always seemed to work out in his favor in the end. He was sharp, intuitive and athletic, took pride in his efforts and took a firm stance with respect to his personal values. Those characteristics never left him.