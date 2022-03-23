Jeffery C. Miller, 68, passed away at his home in Lewiston on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from heart failure.
Jeff was born in Moscow on June 30, 1953, to Arva Lee Jeffers Miller and Richard Miller Merriken. He went to school and graduated from Palouse High School in 1972.
In 1973, he married Lynn Kolar Anderson and had two sons, Josh and Tom, whom he loved dearly. The marriage ended in divorce.
Jeff started his lifelong career in 1974 with Bennett Lumber in Princeton, with a break from 1976-79 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He returned to Potlatch and worked for Bennett for 40 years, changing positions as his knowledge grew. He retired in 2015 from his final position of a millwright and night shift foreman.
Jeff married Barbara Syska-Miller on June 13, 1987, in Coeur d’Alene. They were together until his passing.
Jeff loved to tell stories, particularly funny and adventuresome ones. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, going four-wheeling and boating. When Tom and Josh were younger, he loved “dragging them around on the lake” on their inflatable water toys behind the boat. He also enjoyed watching his grandsons participate in sports. He loved his family, friends and dogs, and making people laugh. Some of the best times with him were at the old run-down farm house out by Freeze Cemetery. Lots of water fights in good weather, a huge garden, getting snowed in and laughter were shared by all.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Richard Thomas “Tom” Miller (Debbie), of Harvard; grandsons, Ronnie Miller and Brandon Miller, both of Potlatch; granddaughter, Mashayla Miller, of Lewiston; brother, Richard “Cub” (Angie) Miller; sisters, Vicki Miller, of Pullman, Shellie Crow, of Clarkston, and Marcie Day, of Palouse; and his brother in arms, Ben James, of Minerva, Ohio.
There will be a graveside service for Jeff at 1 p.m. Saturday at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch. Guests may leave the family their condolences at mtviewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Helping Hands Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston.