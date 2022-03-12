Jeff Wemhoff passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Seattle after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jeff was born March 26, 1959, to Maurice and Theresa (Schaff) Wemhoff in Cottonwood and graduated from Prairie High School in 1977. He attended and graduated from Mount Angel Seminary/Monastery in Mount Angel, Ore. He lived in Denver for a number of years before settling in the Seattle area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Joseph. He is survived by his partner of more than 20 years, John Silverio, of Seattle; and brothers: Ken (Teryl), of Boise, Wayne (Cindy), of Lewiston, Gary (Terrie), of Lewison, Rick (Patsi), of Grangeville, Mike (Amy), of Lewiston, and Robert (Lori), of Chicago; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Gertrude Monastery, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522.
No services are planned at this time.