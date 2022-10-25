Jeannine Petersen, 87, moved from Good Samaritan Village in Moscow right into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Born Nova Jeannine Blaylock on Aug. 13, 1935, in Lubbock, Texas, Jeannine was the seventh of eight children born to Forrest and Vida (Acuff) Blaylock. Her father passed away when she was 10 years old. Her mother gathered her younger children, packed up the car and moved to Salinas, Calif., in 1941. Jeannine shared many memories about life in Salinas during World War II: from the food and gas rations, to her mother driving home from her laundromat job with the lights out, hanging blankets over the windows during blackouts, and a soldier knocking on the door if it wasn’t done correctly.