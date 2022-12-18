Jeannine Marie (Heimgartner) Sather

Jeannine Marie (Heimgartner) Sather, age 84, of Bend, Ore., passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with dementia.

She was born on Aug. 11, 1938, in Lewiston to parents Elmer and Lola (Lerew) Heimgartner, and raised on the family farm with her two younger sisters.