Jeannine Marie (Heimgartner) Sather, age 84, of Bend, Ore., passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with dementia.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1938, in Lewiston to parents Elmer and Lola (Lerew) Heimgartner, and raised on the family farm with her two younger sisters.
She met her husband Gary R. Sather in high school and they were married on Sept. 4, 1955. Together they raised four children; John, Jean, Steve, and Doug.
Jeannine started her career as a secretary/bookkeeper in the administration office at the University of Idaho where Gary was a fulltime college student and athlete. After college they moved their family to Oregon where Gary was a high school teacher and coach for more than 30 years. Jeannine was a secretary in the Oregon public school system for 18 years, six years at Bank of Wallowa County and 15 years as the city recorder for the town of Joseph. She was a coach’s wife/mother who spent countless hours in the bleachers supporting her husband and children. After retirement, Gary and Jeannine lived in Lewiston from 2000-18.
During their 65 years of marriage Jeannine and Gary loved to camp and spend time in the outdoors with family and friends. After retirement they traveled the U.S. in their RV exploring the many beauties our country has to offer!
Jeannine was an excellent cook and although it was hard to pick a favorite, she was known for her delicious pot roast meals and potato salad. She always had fresh baked cookies for her grandchildren when they got together. The cookie doughs that were a staple in her freezer, ready at a moment’s notice included snickerdoodles, chocolate chip, butterscotch chip and oatmeal raisin.
Jeannine is survived by her two sisters, Donna Corkill and Shirley (Dean) Lindstrom; brother-in-law James (Dianne) Sather; son John Sather (Carole-Jean); daughter, Jean Stephenson (Dan); daughter-in-law, Karin; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, sons Steve and Doug and grandson Aaron.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Burial will be in the Fix Ridge Cemetery in Juliaetta. Autumn Funerals of Bend is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to share our appreciation for the wonderful care our mother received from the Partners in Care team in Bend and all the staff of Mt. Bachelor Memory Care.