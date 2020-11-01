Jeannine Doris Miller

Jeannine Doris Larson Miller passed away quietly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home at Brookside Landing in Orofino. She was 90 years young, and some important parts had just worn out.
Jeannine was born April 30, 1930, to Myrtle Ovida Haug Larson and Clifford Caleb Larson on her grandmother’s family farm in Ettrick, Wis. She grew up in La Crosse, Wis. in the house her father built. The family moved to Idaho in 1945 to a farm near Greer. Jeannine had four sisters, Elsie Mae Bean (deceased), Ardis Pishl, Darlene Newland (deceased) and Karen Holladay.
Jeannine graduated from Orofino High School in 1948. In 1950, she married Neil Dean Miller, and they were together for 54 years. Jeannine and Neil raised four children, Kathy (Greg) Lynn Anderson of Maple Valley, Wash., Charles (Cheryl) Wilber Miller of Kennewick, Wash., Richard (Kathy) Neil Miller of Orofino and Clifford Allen Miller of Moscow. Jeannine had nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom she would have been thrilled to tell you about.
They lived at the Miller farm on Gilbert Hill, moving to Nezperce when they retired. Neil passed away in 2004. Jeannine stayed in her home in Nezperce until moving to Brookside Landing in Orofino, where she had a view of the green flanks of Gilbert Hill and Orofino Creek joining the Clearwater River.
Jeannine loved her family deeply, and she loved to sew and do creative crafts. She also loved music and was an accomplished singer and accordionist from a young age. Her children all share the love of music, although none of them took up the accordion.
Jeannine was a life-long Lutheran, she was baptized at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, Wis., and confirmed at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wis. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nezperce. She took great pleasure in helping with St. John’s “Thrift on Fifth” store.
Our thanks to everyone who helped care for Jeannine over the last weeks, particularly the caring staff of Brookside Landing, many of whom had become her good friends in recent years.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nezperce with John Savage officiating. The service will be a combination of family inside the church and all other attendees listening to the service inside their cars on radio. A family interment at Nezperce Cemetery will follow. Jeannine’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Thrift on Fifth, to the Nezperce Senior Center or the charity of your choice.