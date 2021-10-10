On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeannine Cole Goodall, passed away at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls.
She and her twin sister, Yvonne, were born May 5, 1929, to Les and Betty Cole at White’s Hospital in Lewiston. She attended elementary schools in Lewiston and Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1948. Later that year she married Richard Law of Culdesac and moved to the Law family farm.
She and Richard raised five children, Peggy, Patty, Ann, Richard Jr. and Lauri. They divorced in 1967. After the divorce, Jeannine moved back to Lewiston and attended Walla Walla Community College, becoming a licensed practical nurse in 1969. She worked as an LPN at St. Joseph’s for many years.
In 1972, Jeannine married Al Goodall. They made their home in Lewiston. They enjoyed visiting the Blue Mountains year round, camping and cutting firewood in warm weather, snowmobiling in the winter. Jeannine was an avid gardener and loved working in her yard, growing flowers and raising a garden. She also liked to cook and especially loved baking cookies for her grandchildren.
Mom, also known as Jeannine, NeNe, Grammy Goodie, Grammy Cookie and Grammy Airplane, you will be missed and trees will be planted in your memory.
She is survived by her son, Richard Law Jr. of Spokane; daughters, Lauri (Bob) Byers of Martinez, Calif., Ann (Garry) Jones of Spokane, Patty (Hugh) Mincher of Lewiston and Peggy Rode of Post Falls; stepdaughter, Deb Goodall; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; sisters, Maxine Boyd, Yvonne Pierce and Billie Albright; great-grandson, Oscar Hall; and stepdaughter, Connie Goodall.
Cremation has taken place. No formal service is planned.