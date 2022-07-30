Jeannette “Jo” (Chaney) Walser

Jeannette “Jo” (Chaney) Walser was born Oct. 8, 1932, to Ira and Elzina (Lincoln) Chaney.

She spent a lot of her early youth at Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane. When she came home, she was very much a farm girl. She rode horses and worked alongside her two sisters, Beverly and Royleen, and her brother, Bill.