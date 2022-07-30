Jeannette “Jo” (Chaney) Walser was born Oct. 8, 1932, to Ira and Elzina (Lincoln) Chaney.
She spent a lot of her early youth at Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane. When she came home, she was very much a farm girl. She rode horses and worked alongside her two sisters, Beverly and Royleen, and her brother, Bill.
Jeannette “Jo” and Boyd “Bud” Walser were married Nov. 5, 1950. Together they made a life on the farm in Viola and raised four children, Doug, Debi, Tami and Jon. Aside from being a farm wife, she had many hobbies and she prided herself on her yard and her flower gardens. She loved decorating her home. It was always open to family and friends as she loved to entertain company. She was very dedicated to her family and to her faith.
Jo loved working in the café at Gritman Medical Center, where she loved interacting with each and every customer. She worked there until she retired, after which she cared for her youngest grandchildren, at that time and she did so for several years.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, in July 2010 and she continued to live in their Viola home for six years without him. After which time, she moved to Good Samaritan Village and spent her remaining six years there. Jo peacefully joined Bud on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Chaney, and a sister, Beverly Anderson. Her great-grandson, Wyatt Lynas and her granddaughter, Misty Almutawa, preceded her in death as well. Jo is survived by her sons, Douglas and Jon Walser; her daughters, Debra (Steven) Lynas and Tamra (Darin) Andres; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Jo’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Viola Community Center. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Potlatch Junior Farmers 4-H Club, P.O. Box 122, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.