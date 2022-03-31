Jeannean S. Justus, 89, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Avalon Progressive Care.
Jeannean was born Sept. 11, 1932, to Dorothy Farrish Gordon and Edmund Gordon in Asotin. She attended Clarkston High School. She married Leo Fuhrman in 1949 and later divorced. The marriage brought two children, Lonnie Fuhrman, of Moses Lake, Wash., and Teri Smith, of Clarkston.
She married William “Chic” Justus in 1962. They later divorced but remained very close.
Jeannean worked as a logger alongside her husband, Chic, until 1969. She owned Stockyards Cafe until 1980. She worked at Wasem’s as a part-time cook until 1995 and retired to watch her great-granddaughter.
Jeannean attended First Church of God. As a kid she enjoyed riding horses and in her later years she enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, dancing, traveling with her sister and being with family.
Jeannean is survived by her son Lonnie Fuhrman and family, of Moses, Lake, Wash.; daughter Teri (Butch) Smith, of Clarkston; sister Donna Mae Wilson, of Grace, Idaho; grandchildren, Kim Kernin, of Clarkston, Michelle Nick (Eli), of Lewiston, Tim Fuhrman and family, of Moses Lake, Wash., Doug Fuhrman and family, of Moses Lake, Wash., Nikki Greninger and family, of Moses Lake, Wash.; great-grandchildren Cheyenne Hepburn (Matt), of Lewiston, Kadan Kernin, of Clarkston, Tharin Kernin, of Clarkston, Eliza Nick, of Lewiston, Kale Nick (Jolene), of Clarkston, Kyler Nick (Terrin), of Lewiston; great-great-grandchildren Neveah Frost, Slayton Hepburn and Kyzer Nick, all of Lewiston; niece Renae (Greg) Mansfield and family; nephews Mick (Char) Wilson and family, and Evan (Marla) Wilson and family.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; grandparents on both sides of her family; brother-in-law Corky Wilson; former husbands; and many aunts and uncles.
Memorial donations may be made to Idaho Animal Rescue Network. A special thanks to Carol Galles and all of Mom’s (Jeannean) Avalon Progressive Care family. Throughout the time Mom spent with Avalon, she felt she gained another daughter (Carol).
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Cremation has taken place. You may sign the online guestbook at vassar-rawls.com.