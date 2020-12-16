Jeanne (Zellerhoff) Schrempp, of Lewiston, a humble, witty woman whose life was dedicated to the service of others, died at the age of 92 on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Jeanne was born Jan. 21, 1928, to Henry and Agnes (Broemeling) Zellerhoff at Colton. She was the third of nine children (seven girls and two boys), and she became the woman of the house at age 14 when her mother died. She managed to graduate from Colton High School in 1946 thanks in part to the consideration of her teachers, who didn’t expect her in school on Mondays because it was “wash day” for Jeanne.
Jeanne married Jerome Schrempp on Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. They lived in Lewiston and raised four daughters, Barbara, Nancy, Joan and Jill.
Jeanne was involved in the Women of Lourdes and the Catholic Daughters during her younger years. She taught weekly religious education classes to children for 30 years, 10 of which she partnered with her daughter Joan. She was a talented musician who delighted in singing and playing the piano at Cascadia Transitional Care with three of her sisters. They were known as the Singing Z’s.
Jeanne wrote an annual Ad Nauseam newsletter as her holiday greeting. All family and friends looked forward to its witty, always-rhyming content.
The highlight of Jeanne and Jerome’s retirement included a cruise to Alaska, a trip to Washington, D.C., and several trips to Branson, Mo., where, backstage, Jeanne met her favorites: Boxcar Willie, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and the Sons of the Pioneers.
Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Jerome. She is also survived by her daughters, Barbara Baney (Don), Nancy Orton (Duane), Joan Quigley and Jill Young (John); her grandchildren, Matthew Baney (Sarah), Nathan Orton (Traci), Tara Baney, Marcus Marianthi (Angie), Jenna Quigley (Jason) and Elizabeth Young; her great-grandchildren, Miles, Alice, Lucy, Felix, Emrys and Norah Alyssa; and siblings Pat Grimm, Annette Crane, Rita Moneymaker and Jim Zellerhoff.
She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Alyssa Quigley Hearn; her son-in-law, Greg; her parents, Agnes and Henry; and her siblings, Mary Carpenter, Rose Schrempp, Bonnie Copeland George and Joe Zellerhoff.
Here are some memories of Jeanne compiled by her family:
Barbara: “Once, in the 1980s when I had a dilated eye, Mom, anguished and wanting to help, hit me over the head with a frying pan! No kidding. She was always there, and she was funny, quirky, irreverent, loyal and solid.”
Nancy: “Mom was the assistant Bluebirds leader for my troop, and she cut my bangs asymmetrically and one-eighth of an inch long once, so I had to wear my Bluebirds cap to school for several weeks to cover up her blunder. I was embarrassed as an 8-year-old, but now it’s a loving memory. She was always there when you needed her.”
Joan: “Mom and I taught CCD for 10 years together and had many adventures and high jinks. After awhile, Mom became complacent with me as her assistant and she showed up later and later to our class. A happy memory I have is of Mom slinking in late once again, holding out a plate of her homemade chocolate chip cookies as a peace offering.”
Jill: “When John and I got married in 1993, Mom surprised us and performed a solo during the ceremony. She stole the show with her beautiful singing voice! Everyone raved about how lovely she was. She did love to sing! Now she’s joining the angels and doing what she loved! Sing loud, Mom! We love and miss you!”
Matt: “I always appreciated Grandma’s irreverent sense of humor. She often told a story about getting her arm caught in a wringer when washing clothes when she was young, and would always add, ‘Well, it was better than getting something else caught in the wringer!’ ”
Nate: “One time I told Grandma that my college band played at Hogan’s the night before. She said, ‘Is Hogan’s a hip place?’ I said, ‘Kinda.’ She said, ‘So you mention Gene Krupa and you’re in the door?’ ”
Tara: “I remember Grandma driving me and Lyssa in her big boat of a car, and we would pretend she was our limo driver, and she hammed it up for us. She was wonderfully apathetic to our childhood wildness; I try to remember that when life gets stressful. Who cares if the cookies burn?!”
Marcus: “Grandma was babysitting Lyssa and me when we were kids, and we accidentally locked ourselves in our shed. I wanted to use tools to break down the door, but Alyssa, always a thinker, decided we should work on the lock instead. When we finally got free, we told Grandma about our adventure, and she just continued her cross-stitch, saying, ‘You got out, didn’t you?’ ”
Jenna: “Many memories of my grandmother include baking her famous Aunt Martha’s sugar cookies. Grandma always added her signature touch by putting a hot cinnamon candy on top. Grandma was a master of many talents: piano, needle-point, teaching and also baking. I fondly remember baking during special holidays, just Grandma and I. I cherish this sweet memory.”
Elizabeth: “I loved going to Grandma’s house in Lewiston and playing on the piano with her and always eating her homemade cookies.”
Sarah: “Grandma’s one-liners were always hilarious. When presented with a big meal, she would say, ‘I wish I could unhinge my jaw like a snake.’ And when someone asked if she had to go to the bathroom once, she said, ‘I gave at the office.’ ”
Traci: “After I met the Schrempps, I said to Nate, ‘You didn’t tell me your grandmother was an artist.’ ”
Angie: “I loved the time we were at their house and she offered us peppermint ice cream, and then she played piano and Marcus played harmonica. It was very sweet.”
We would like to thank Cascadia Transitional Care for their loving dedication to Jeanne and all of their residents.
The evening Mass at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 24, at 5:15 p.m., will be said for the repose of the soul of Jeanne. All are welcome to attend.