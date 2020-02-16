Jeanette (Lutes) Simonini died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Jose, Calif., after a short illness. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and infectious smile.
Born Feb. 2, 1929, in Sandpoint, Idaho, the 10th of 12 children of Clark Burton Lutes and Catherine Margaret (Amen) Lutes, Jeanette grew up on the Lutes farm in Lapwai, graduating valedictorian from Lapwai High School in 1947. She enjoyed a brief career at the telephone office before marrying the love of her life, Nilo, Jan. 1, 1949, and moving to Colma, Calif.
Jeanette was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and talented homemaker, seamstress and cook. She and Nilo were avid bridge players and loved spending time with their family dancing to Italian music, working on puzzles and playing word games.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nilo, by eight years, as well as five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her four children, Ellen (Mick) Rozzi, of Millbrae, Calif., Jack (Chris) Simonini, of Greer, S.C., Carol (Larry) Solomon, of Lake Tawakoni, Texas, and Janet (Frank) Figone, of San Jose, Calif.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her twin brother, Jim Lutes, and her sister, LaVerne Haines.
Friends and family will be notified of the exact date of services, which will be at some time in June 2020 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.