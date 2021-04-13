Jeanette I. Vincent Aug. 15, 1949 — April 9, 2021

Jeanette Vincent, 71, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, in Lewiston.
She was born in Caldwell 15 minutes ahead of her twin sister, Jeannine Thomas, on Aug. 15, 1949, to Bill and Delcina Park. Two years later, they welcomed a younger sister, Janice English, and moved to Lewiston.
Jeanette graduated from Lewiston High School in 1967 and married Richard “Rick” Vincent in June 1969. In 2019, they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
They welcomed their first son, David, in 1972 and their second son, Donnie, in 1973. The family grew and thrived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Jeanette loved her family and welcomed all who needed a place to stay. Many found a bed to sleep on and always had a hot meal. No one ever left Jeanette’s kitchen hungry. All who entered Jeanette’s home were made to feel a part of the family.
Jeanette was overjoyed when her first grandson, Braydon, was born in 1995. She stayed very busy following him in all of his adventures. She gained two more grandchildren, Sandra and Justin, who she was very proud of. She shared their accomplishments anytime she had the chance.
Jeanette enjoyed her animals: chickens, turkeys and especially her blue-eyed dwarf goats. Her favorite getaway was to their family cabin on Lake Chatcolet. Her favorite pastime was shopping with her sisters at their “specialty” stores. She was also a 50-year member of the Rebekah organization where she made many friends and memories.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her mother, Delcina (Cusic) Park, in 2000. She is survived by her husband, Richard “Rick” Vincent; her father, William “Bill” Park; her sons, David and Donnie Vincent; her sisters, Jeannine Thomas and Janice English; and many more family and friends whom Jeanette touched with her kindness and generosity. We will miss her dearly.
At Jeanette’s request, there will be no services.