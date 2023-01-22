On Jan. 16, 2023, Jeanette Alene Morgan passed away at the age of 92, surrounded by family.
Jeanette was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Orofino, to Elma and Carl Funke.
The family moved to Lewiston in 1940. In the ’40s and ’50s, she worked for the Lewiston Summer Recreation program and was on staff at the first opening of Bert Lipps pool. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948.
After graduation, she attended Holy Names College in Spokane, North Idaho College of Education in Lewiston and graduated from Eastern Washington College of Education in Cheney, Wash. She taught at Parkway Elementary in Clarkston, 1951-52.
On July 25, 1953, she married Richard Lewis Morgan, who was an owner of Morgan Bros. They raised four children and were married 68 years.
Jeanette loved children and was much beloved by them. She would be touched to receive a letter from one of her former third grade students, now adults, praising her as their favorite teacher. When she had children of her own, she was a mother who really listened to her children and, like the great teacher she was, guided and nurtured each one based on their needs and interests — religious education classes, piano lessons, swimming lessons, dance lessons, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and too many other camps and activities to list.
Family time was core to the Morgan clan. On summer weekends, the family would often tour in their antique cars with the Crankers Club, sometimes dressed in authentic antique clothes from the extensive collection curated by Jeanette. She would carefully organize and load up four kids to vacations in Disneyland, Yellowstone National Park or trips in a camper.
In their retirement years, Jeanette and Rich could be seen taking their daily walks together. They enjoyed attending national antique car tours, traveled to many places throughout the country and took a tour of Europe. If they were home on a Saturday night, they most likely would take a spin around the kitchen, dancing to the tunes of Lawrence Welk on the TV.
Jeanette was a kind, classic lady, known for putting the needs of others over her own. She was a member of All Saints Catholic church.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Carl, mother Elma, brother Ron Funke, S.J. and husband Rich. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl (Bill) Flory, Laura (Terry) Gingrich, Russ (Patty) Morgan, Brenda (Doug) McIntosh; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Feb. 3, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th Street, Lewiston, followed by a reception at the church.
