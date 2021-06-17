We said goodbye to our mom, Jean Parker McKinley, Saturday, June 12, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her own home with her children by her side because she had “made up her mind.”
Jean was born July 17, 1931. She was a homemaker extraordinaire. Jean loved sewing, quilting and baking cookies. She made clothing for her children and baby quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cookies were always abundant in the McKinley home.
Jean married McClellan “Mac” McKinley June 26, 1948, in Pomeroy. Together they had four children: Camela McKinley, Keith McKinley (Del), Cindy McKinley Palmer (Dale) and Kent McKinley.
Jean was a member of the Pomeroy Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Spade Swingers Garden Club, Good Sam RV Club, Red Hat Society and she was an avid reader.
She attended Pataha and Pomeroy schools.
Many loving and special people passed before her: her parents Abner and Grace; her husband, Mac; her sisters Marjorie and Parky; and her dear friend Jeannie Lewis.
In addition to her children, Jean is also survived by her grandchildren Parker McKinley (Jill and children Shea, Cade, Ryker and Emma), Kori McKinley Wojtylko (Bill and children Alison and Hailey), Mandy McKinley Hutton (Chris and children Dylan, Dalton and Delaney), Matthew Palmer, Kyndle Palmer, and she was also loved by her furry companion, Keeper.
The family is planning a graveside service for a later date.
Donations may be made to the Denny Ashby Library in Pomeroy and/or Elite Home Health & Hospice in Clarkston.