Our beloved mother, Jean Nellavene (White) Repp, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in her own home in Spokane Valley, Wash., at the age of 104, surrounded by loving family.
Jean was born Nov. 7, 1917, in St. John, Wash., the youngest of nine children to Edward Charles White and Nellie Jeanette (Thompson) White.
After graduating from St. John High School, she married Alex E. Repp in Endicott, Wash., on Dec. 8, 1935. They established their home on the family farm outside of Endicott, where they raised their four children. In 1978, they relocated to their Spokane Valley home.
Jean was an active community supporter. She belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church at Endicott and the Berean Bible Church in Spokane. She also served on the Parent-Teacher Association, the Whitman County Fair Board and as a docent for the Spokane Davenport Hotel.
Jean loved to travel. She took three trips to Europe, as well as trips to Russia, Mexico, cruises and numerous trips to different states. In her later years, she enjoyed playing pinochle, and attending church Bible studies and family events.
Family and friends were very important to Jean. She made sure to keep in contact with people and let them know she was thinking of them. She especially enjoyed all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. We will all miss her loving notes and calls.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Repp; her baby daughter, Nancy Joathene Repp; and her granddaughter, Alisa Suzanne Repp. She was also preceded by her four brothers: Seth, Garnett, Glen and Edwin White; and her four sisters: Lillie (Delbert) Hamilton, Edris (Albert) Bontadelli, Eva (Leon) Miller and Helen (Robert) Lowry.
Jean is survived by her four children and their families: Diane Bigham Munger of Spokane; Rodney (Mary) Repp of Endicott; Edwin (Cammy) Repp of Spokane; and Maureen (Michael) Sabourin of Seattle. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Endicott Cemetery at noon April 23 with a reception following at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 217 Fourth St., Endicott. A memorial service will be held the following day at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Berean Bible Church, 10910 E. Boone Ave., Spokane Valley. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endicott Trinity Lutheran Church, Berean Bible Church, Endicott Cemetery or a charity of your choice. Corbeill Funeral Homes in Colfax, Wash., is caring for the family. Online condolences can be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.