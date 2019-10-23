Jean Louise Shoemaker, 79, went to meet her Lord peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at home in Lewiston.
She was born May 25, 1940, in Kellogg, Idaho, to Robert “Bob” and Beulah (Boyer) Harrington. Jean was very proud of the bicycle trip through Europe she and a girlfriend made. She moved to Asotin, then Pomeroy, and managed in a dress shop and owned her own in Pomeroy. She worked for Lambert-Gann Publishing before taking over her father’s business, Harrington’s Office Machines.
She met and married Ed Shoemaker and they worked together until they sold the business. Jean had always wanted to fly. She earned her pilot’s license and they purchased a plane. Then she and Ed moved to work as consultants for Potlatch in Warren, Ark. Working in the South allowed Jean to fly around the Southeast and back and forth to the Northwest.
Jean accepted the Lord a little later in life but was very outspoken about her Christianity and how it had changed her life. Jean wasn’t much for small talk, shopping or fancy meals, but would talk politics, flying, sewing or her daughter’s sports anytime. Jean liked antiques, anything burgundy or rose colored, her cat and of course her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ed; her brother, Gary Ford; her daughters, Brandi Hollingshead and Shana Hess; and four grandchildren, Jordan Hollingshead, Parker Hollingshead, Kennedy Hess and Paige Hess. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother Libby (Ingram) Harrington and her cat, Rainey.
Family, friends and others whose lives Jean touched are invited to a memorial to be held from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Calvary Chapel Church, 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.