A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, for C. Jean Kipper, former Clarkston resident. She passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz., from natural causes. She was 97 years old.

Jean was born Nov. 12, 1925, in Pullman, to Howard and Gertrude “Belle” Knight. She attended school in Pullman, until her senior year of high school, when the family moved to Walla Walla. Upon graduation from high school, she worked in the Seattle area as a “Rosie the Riveter.” She later moved to Lewiston and did her nurse’s training in the cadet nursing program at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years.

