A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, for C. Jean Kipper, former Clarkston resident. She passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz., from natural causes. She was 97 years old.
Jean was born Nov. 12, 1925, in Pullman, to Howard and Gertrude “Belle” Knight. She attended school in Pullman, until her senior year of high school, when the family moved to Walla Walla. Upon graduation from high school, she worked in the Seattle area as a “Rosie the Riveter.” She later moved to Lewiston and did her nurse’s training in the cadet nursing program at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years.
She and her husband Kip semi-retired and moved to Arizona in 1979. She enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin outside of Anatone, attending sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sharing memories of the past with them. She was an avid sports fan. She coached several little league teams in Clarkston, enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing softball.
She is survived by daughter Lee; son Bruce and his wife Julie; grandson Tyler and his wife Chelsea; grandson Jordan; granddaughter Kiley; and great-grandkids Karis, Levi, Micah and Selah. She is also survived by niece Jackie Knight; nephews Mike (JoAnne) Cassetto, Scott (Julie) Knight, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kip; daughter Stacy; her parents; sister Gwen Cassetto, and brother Kenneth Knight.
Memorials may be sent to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, 2929 E. Camelback Road, No. 122, Phoenix, AZ, 85016.