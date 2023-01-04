Jean Huntley

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, our mother, Jeannette L. Huntley, 70, of Cottonwood, went home into the loving arms of her husband, Lee, and son, Eddie. We felt Mom’s soul leave this earth as Pastor Dan sang her into eternal life and there was an overwhelming calm in our hearts.
Jean is survived by her children: Charles and Tami Quick, Clarence Quick Jr., Rod and Donna Quick, Jack Quick, Lee and Jen Huntley; grandchildren: Beth Ann and Mike McGowan, Anthony and Raven Quick, Ian and Taylor Huntley, Jordan Quick; great-grandchildren: Shalynn, Kaylee, Aubree and Kinzlee McGowan; stepchildren: Frieda and Bill Hazelton, Micki Rogers; siblings; Margie Rohloff, Sonny and Mary Ann Schaffer, Chuck and Joan Schaffer, Joann Schaffer, Shirley and David Richards; brother-in-law Richard Velarde; and numerous stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; son, Edward; father and mother, Clarence and Marion; stepson, Joe Rogers; siblings; Betty Velarde, Doris Sherman, Jack Schaffer; and brother-in-law Kenny Sherman.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cottonwood on what would have been Jean’s 80th birthday. She will be laid to rest at the Cottonwood Cemetery with a dinner following at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Health Angel Tree, 701 Lewiston St., Cottonwood, ID 83522.