Jean Huntley

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, our mother, Jeannette L. Huntley, 70, of Cottonwood, went home into the loving arms of her husband, Lee, and son, Eddie. We felt Mom’s soul leave this earth as Pastor Dan sang her into eternal life and there was an overwhelming calm in our hearts.

Jean is survived by her children: Charles and Tami Quick, Clarence Quick Jr., Rod and Donna Quick, Jack Quick, Lee and Jen Huntley; grandchildren: Beth Ann and Mike McGowan, Anthony and Raven Quick, Ian and Taylor Huntley, Jordan Quick; great-grandchildren: Shalynn, Kaylee, Aubree and Kinzlee McGowan; stepchildren: Frieda and Bill Hazelton, Micki Rogers; siblings; Margie Rohloff, Sonny and Mary Ann Schaffer, Chuck and Joan Schaffer, Joann Schaffer, Shirley and David Richards; brother-in-law Richard Velarde; and numerous stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.