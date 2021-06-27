Jean Helen Zenner passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Lewiston.
Jean was born Aug. 24, 1929, in Nezperce to Joe and Bernice (Schlader) Braun at the family home. She and her siblings grew up 10 miles north of Nezperce and attended the Harbke country school through sixth grade. There was only Jean and one other student in her class, and they had to walk more than 2 miles one way to get to the one-room schoolhouse.
Jean graduated from Nezperce High School in 1947, spending her summers cooking and feeding large harvest crews. After graduating, she also worked as a telephone operator in Spokane.
Jean met Paul Zenner, and they were married Nov. 25, 1954, on Thanksgiving Day, and were married for 64 years. Paul and Jean had three children, Greg, Brad and Kim; they never missed any activities that their children were involved with, and enjoyed chaperoning on band trips.
After raising her children, Jean sold Avon for several years, and when Paul retired they enjoyed traveling and they spent the winter months in Arizona for more than 20 years.
Jean is survived by her sons, Greg (Tori) and Brad (Allason); daughter Kim Carrington; seven grandchil-dren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Sister Claudia Rae Braun, Vivian Wendt, Marietta Harris and Carol Braun.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Joe and Bernice Braun; her brothers, Marion, Billy and Roy Braun; her sisters, Linda Braun, Joan Hill and Margie Vogel; and grandson Garrett Zenner.
A funeral service will be held, with rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Dinner will follow the service, and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Any donations can be made in memory of Jean to the Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.