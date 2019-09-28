Jean Elisabeth Childs Welty passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born Nov. 16, 1923, in Painted Post, N.Y., to Harry and Ruth Childs, and was the fifth born of five brothers and two sisters. During her teenage years while going to school, she was working for her father at the Painted Post Press. She also worked at Corning Glass Works.
She met the love of her life and soul mate in Daryl (Casey) Welty while they were attending a dance. After meeting Case and dating for a month, they were married in 1944, before Dad was shipped off to serve in World War II on a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. They continued their marriage for 51 years when we lost Dad in 1996. They had four children, Danny, Julie, Marilyn, (Micki) and Travis.
They had built a wonderful life together. Mom got to travel the world with Dad when he worked in Saudi Arabia for 10 years. She was very happy when they came home for good. She would always say, “There is no place like home.”
They moved to Texas for six months in 1956, then moved around California until finding the perfect place in Corning, where they built a home. In 2004, Mom and Travis decided to come to Idaho. She absolutely loved the feel of the small-town vibe Kendrick had to offer. She enjoyed every minute that she was surrounded by family. There was one thing that always remained consistent for Mom: If she was in California or Idaho, she loved her family deeply and her family knew that. She also knew how much her family loved her in return. Every time you left her, you got a hug and an “I love you.”
She also had a love for the Oakland Raiders, and had no problem arguing with anyone who would listen. She would always fit right in with the rowdy crowds supporting their teams. She loved the Professional Bull Riders; the family surprised her with a trip to Boise to see the PBR in person. It was amazing to watch her stand and cheer for all the riders. She was also honored in Lewiston at the PBR Velocity Tour when they found out she was a 92-year-old fan. She got to meet four of the riders and announcers. She was over-the-moon excited.
Mom loved every second of family get-togethers, birthdays or just sitting holding babies while babysitting. Her gentle voice, soft touch and unquestionable amount of love she had was the best feeling in the world. You always knew you were loved. We will miss all of her stories she would tell of the amazing things she had done with her life. The empty place at the table will never be filled and she will forever be missed.
Jean is survived by her three children, Julie (Don) Cooper, Travis Welty, of Kendrick, and Micki Gambetta, of Beaver Dam, Ariz.; daughter-in-law Diane Welty, of Corning, Calif.; six grandkids, Patrick (Tammy) Welty, of Dallas, Ore., Brian (Gayle) Welty, Darrell Welty, of Red Bluff, Calif., Kelly Cooper, Corey (Lisa) Cooper, of Kendrick, Erik Gambetta, of Beaver Dam, Ariz.; 13 great-grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruth Childs; her brothers and sisters; her husband, Case Welty; and her son, Danny.
There will be a celebration of life for Jean at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Grange Hall in Kendrick. The family has asked for those who attend to wear their favorite NFL team gear in honor of the love she had for her Raiders.