Jean Clare (Schmidt) Hottinger, 73, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home in Craigmont.
She was born March 31, 1948, to Andrew and Francis (Wassmuth) Schmidt. She was the last of six children. Jean grew up in Greencreek and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1966. She attended Kinman Business University and then worked at the bank in Grangeville for many years.
Jean met and then married the love of her life, Allan Hottinger, Aug. 23, 1969. They moved to Keuterville, Ferdinand and eventually settled in Craigmont. They had three wonderful children, Rita, Jeff and Terry. While raising her beautiful family, Jean also babysat many other children. She was always busy and working. She worked at various banks, Idaho Department of Lands, along with holding leadership roles with the Craigmont American Legion Auxiliary.
Jean loved her family and enjoyed taking the family camping, going on Sunday car rides and working on her crossword and Sudoku puzzles. She made numerous embroidery and crocheted keepsakes through the years. She generously shared her talents with many.
Even though we are sad that Jean left behind her sons, their families and many friends, we know she was extremely happy to be greeted in heaven by her loving husband, Allan, and her beloved daughter, Rita.
Jean is survived by Jeff, Shari, Aiden and Drew, along with Terry, Erin and Jaxon; in addition to sister-in-law Bobbie Schmidt; sister Doris (Ron) Sonnen; brothers Roy (Joy) Schmidt and Ken (Pat) Schmidt; sister Karen (John) Lindquist; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her daughter Rita, husband Allan, and brother Harold Schmidt.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service per her wishes. A family graveside service will happen at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations can be made to the Craigmont American Legion Post #38, Craigmont Quick Response or the Craigmont Fire Department.