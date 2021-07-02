Jean Anne Moose, 60, of Kamiah, entered into rest on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Bismarck, N.D., from multiple organ failure.
She was born in Portland, Ore., to Norman Marcus Moses Sr. and Julia Anne Allman on July 19, 1960.
Jean had three brothers and six sisters; numerous cousins, aunties, uncles, nieces and nephews. Many younger years were spent at the old beach at Beachview (which no longer exists), where she loved to hang out with her cousins Teri and Simone Sampson.
In 1966, Jean, brother Ronald and sister Janette all learned to ride a bicycle the same year. Jean learned first, afterward, Ronald and Janette learned. They learned on a gravel driveway and all got scars on their knees as proof.
Jean was a natural-born teacher, helping raise her siblings and countless others throughout the years. She grew up and attended grade school into high school in Clarkston. She finished high school at Intermountain Intertribal School in Brigham City, Utah. Jean attended Lewis-Clark State College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood development with a minor in business.
Jean, her brother Ronald, and sister Janette worked at the Wa-A’Yas doing janitorial duties in 1974 where Roger Jackson was their boss. Then she and brother Ronald worked at Beachview Park for the city of Clarkston from 1975-76. They also worked together with sister Janette at the Luna Museum in Clarkston, giving tours of the museum. Jean worked for many years for the Nez Perce Tribe, including Early Childhood Development and the Students for Success Program. She had a heart for teaching children about good values and their heritage.
Jean met the love of her life, Nathan Moose Sr., at boarding school in Brigham City, Utah, and they were married and in love for 34 years before his passing in 2013. They have four sons and one daughter. Nathan walked and hitchhiked all the way from South Dakota to Clarkston, including walking over Lolo Pass all night long, to be with Jean. They moved from Clarkston to Pine Ridge, S.D., when her oldest son, Billy, was about a year old to be near her maternal grandparents, Bill and Marie Allman, and Nathan’s grandpa, Jake HighHawk, and many other family members. They returned to Idaho when her third-oldest son, Marc, was a baby, then back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley again when her only daughter, Eeyah, was a baby. They moved to Kamiah when her youngest, Charles, was just a child. Together they enjoyed going to Sundance, making traditional outfits, dancing at pow wows, beading, going to sweat and praying, as well as teaching others their crafts. They traveled across the country talking at seminars and teaching about the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.
Additionally, Jean was very talented at many things, such as her basket weaving, sewing and singing. She enjoyed being in the mountains with family while gathering traditional medicine, mountain tea, picking berries, digging roots and vegetables. Jean enjoyed to go shooting and was skilled at tanning hides used for making regalia and beading projects.
Jean received her Indian name in Tamkaliks Pow Wow in Wallowa, Ore., with her brother, Ronald Moses. She was named after her ancestor Tolo. She received her name in 1991 or 1992 (the exact date is unknown). Bessy Williams spoke over Jean and uncle Jay Minthorn spoke over brother Ronald Moses.
Jean is survived by her children from oldest to youngest: Billy Moose, Jay Moose, Marc Moose, Eeyah Moose and Charles Moose; grandchildren Aidon Moose, Alexander Moose, Jessica Akin-Moose and Thane Akin-Moose; her boyfriend, BJ Kidder, and family; mother Julia Allman; brothers and sisters Ronald Moses, Janette Vantrease, Jerri Johnson, Gabrielle Moses, Elias Moses, Nita Moses and Ruby Moses. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Moose Sr.; father Norman Moses Sr.; brother Norman Moses Jr.; and sister Jamie Recio; maternal grandparents Bill and Marie Allman and paternal grandparents Elias and Lillian Moses.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center in Kamiah. All are invited to share a meal with the family after the service. Arrangements will be made at a later date to place her ashes on both the Nez Perce Tribal Reservation where her children/grandchildren reside and the Oglala Sioux Reservation with her husband, Nathan.