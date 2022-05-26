Jayne A. Morgan McHargue

Jayne Anne Morgan McHargue rode horseback into this world April 7, 1927, to be born in Lewiston. Her father, Earl W. Morgan, was a prominent district attorney in Lewiston who with his warm heart befriended most of his clients. Her mother, Grace LaDeane Bergman, was a ballet dancer who had once won the heart of Bing Crosby. Earl and Grace raised Jayne and her little brother, Jim, on the Snake River plains during a time when you could still hitch a horse in town and the butterflies buzzed in Lapwai.
When Jayne graduated high school, she tried convincing her father it was a dandy idea to go to Elk City and stay in their rickety prospecting cabin. Because “no” never worked with Jayne, Earl replied, “OK, Jayne, you write out a provision list for the whole summer and then we’ll talk.” Halfway through the exercise, she came to her senses, and Jayne and her friends decided to only stay for a spell; just enough to sunbathe and get into a little bit of trouble.
Jayne was a classy cowgal who preferred riding cross-country with her horse, Laddie, and her pard, Donna. Jayne and her riding partners once rode from Lewiston to Grange-ville for the Border Days.
Grandma Jayne says she only had two husbands. The first, from 1949, was Herald Scott. Scottie was a rambling man, the likes of which Hank Williams warns of, but boy, did grandma love him. They had three beautiful daughters and raised them with as much spirit the two of them could pour in: Sally Walker, Sherrie Scott and Carla Zedalis. Scottie lived fast and died hard like most bull riders did of his time. Jayne’s other husband was Robert McHargue, a bronc rider and logger. Jayne and Bob married in 1970. They honeymooned around Idaho’s timber country, logging in Adams Camp and wintering on the Salmon River. They settled on a small ranch on Deer Creek outside of White Bird. Jayne and Bob raised their grandkids on sourdough hotcakes, Spite and Malice card games, the bed of a ’77 green two-tone Ford highboy and grit.
Jayne loved Westerns, the music of Willie Nelson and Ernst Tubb, making things and cutoff jeans. She’d save house spiders and wave at you from her kitchen window. Jayne never spoke poorly of anyone, although some people she didn’t have much word for.
After a 95-year hitch, Jayne Anne McHargue rode from this world on horseback and headed out to the happy hunting grounds Sunday, May 15, 2022, in McCall. Jayne’s legacy lives on in her family who will sorely miss her. She is survived by her three daughters, nephews, stepdaughter, nieces, 11 grandkids, eight great-grandkids and one great-great-grandson.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. The burial and reception will follow in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society.