On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Jay Michael Cawley, loving father of two, was killed in a plane crash at the age of 66.
Jay is the son of Gloria Fern Cawley and Glen Patrick Cawley. He was born Oct. 1, 1953, in Vancouver, Wash. In 1964, his family moved to Buckley, Wash., where they developed the South Prairie Airport. Jay grew up hunting, fishing, flying and restoring antique airplanes.
He was a talented mechanic, avid outdoorsman and expert pilot. In 1984, Jay and Becky Cawley had a fly-in wedding at Thomas Creek along the middle fork of the Salmon River. They were married for 17 years and had two children and a dog named Duke.
He loved his family deeply and attended an annual beach trip to the Washington coast with his entire family every year of his life. Jay loved working as a pilot for DeAtley Crushing for many years. He was known for his passion for aviation, quick wit and attention to detail. He set a high standard of excellence.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his two older brothers, John and Jim. He is survived by his children, Jake and Jessica; his sister, Jody; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 26 in Lewiston. Details to follow.